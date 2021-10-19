Pattison’s West Skating Center, a roller-skating rink in Federal Way, has produced short-track speedskaters who have competed in every Winter Olympics beginning in 2002.

That was when Apolo Ohno made the first of three Olympic appearances that netted him a U.S. record eight Winter Olympics medals.

Then came J.R. Celski, who competed in the 2010, 2014 and 2018 Winter Olympics, winning three Olympic medals, and Aaron Tran, who also competed in the 2018 Olympics.

Will the streak continue?

It will if Marcus Howard, the latest inline skater from Pattison’s West to transition to short-track speedskating on the ice, has his way.

Howard, who turns 18 on Friday, is the youngest of seven male skaters on the national team and has been dreaming of the Olympics from about the time he was 7 and listened to Celski give a talk at Pattison’s West.

Now, about 11 years later, Howard is living in Salt Lake City with Celski and his wife, Andrea Do-Duc, short-track program director for U.S. Speedskating.

“That is a really cool story,” said Celski, now a marketing consultant with U.S. Speedskating. “You never know who is going to end up where, especially at that age, and if they are going to stick with a sport or not.”

Howard stuck with it, and last year at 16 he moved to Salt Lake City to join the Short Track junior national program (also called the FAST team).

“It was pretty rough,” Howard said of moving away from his family. “I didn’t have any cooking experience and the FAST teams start skating at 5:45 in the morning. So it was kind of rough, but I got used to it.”

Indeed.

Howard got his first taste of international competition in March as part of the U.S. team that finished seventh in the 5,000-meter relay at the World Championships in the Netherlands.

“I had never been out of the country and it was really a fun experience to see how other skaters from different countries skated,” Howard said.

In May, Howard was promoted to the national team, something he was not expecting.

“Usually you skate on the FAST team for three to four years and then you get bumped up,” Howard said. “That was really big for me.”

It also made his longtime goal of skating in the 2022 Olympics a possibility. He will compete in the 500, 1,000 and 1,500 at the U.S. Olympic Trials in December, vying for a yet-to-be-determined number of spots in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Howard admits that he will need to better than he has in the past — “a lot better” — but thinks he has a chance.

“Short track is a weird sport where anything could happen,” Howard said. “So I think right now, anything is possible, and I think I can do it.

“I am just focusing on the technique side of this. A lot of my skating is rushed compared to everybody else and that causes me to lose a little bit of speed. So I am focusing on keeping smooth, keeping my technique and being balanced and patient. I feel like that is going to be key to me making the team.”

Howard thinks his best chance could come in the 500 meters.

“I am pretty quick off the line,” he said. “I am a really fast opener, which gives me a really big advantage over most of the other skaters, and just moving my feet as fast as I can to skate away.”

Celski said Howard “without a doubt” has the talent to compete in the Olympics, and being just 17, he could have a few chances.

“He’s motivated, and that is what it really takes, to be hungry for it and to go out every day and prove yourself,” Celski said.

Howard shows that hunger while training an average of five hours a day, six days a week, while also finishing his high school education online after spending two years at Todd Beamer High School in Federal Way.

“I look at the bigger picture and if I train harder, I will do better at bigger competitions, and maybe get to compete at the World Cups and in the Olympics,” Howard said.

The dream started at Pattison’s West, like it did for Ohno, Celski and Tran.

“The coaches — Mike and Darin (Pattison) — were a big help in getting me here,” Howard said. “I give them credit for teaching me how to start when I was little. They would say, ‘Imagine someone is chasing you and then run as hard as you can off the start.’ It helped develop me for the next stage. It allowed me to have an edge going to the ice by having an inline background.”

Pattison’s West, which has been family owned since it opened in 1979, is for sale. Its future as a skating rink — and the place where so many great skaters got their start — is in doubt.

“It pains me to hear that, honestly, and to know about that,” Celski said. “I spent the majority of my youth in that rink. The Pattison family has done great things for the sport, and I wish it could stay that way.”