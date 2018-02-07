Use this interactive table to learn more about the lengthy history of Washington athletes competing in the Olympics.

Washington has a long history of Olympic success, dating to Ira Courtney, a University of Washington student who competed in the 1912 Summer Games. Since then, more than 400 other athletes with ties to Washington have competed in either the Summer or Winter Olympics.

Below, explore a table that includes all the athletes with ties to Washington who have competed in the modern Olympic Games since 1896. Sort by categories like number of gold medals, or search for individual athletes or sports to learn more about the history of Washington in the Olympics.