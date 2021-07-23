The wait is over. A year after the Tokyo Olympics were supposed to take place, the Games have finally begun.

The Games will look unlike any other this year, played in empty arenas without the backdrop of roaring crowds and the typical pomp and circumstance that surrounds the Olympics.

And while COVID-19 still hangs over the summer event in a city under a state of emergency due to rising infections, the Games go on. 11,000 athletes will compete in 339 events across 33 different sports over the course of 17 days.

The number of athletes and events can be dizzying. But we’re here to help. Below is a list of 50 athletes with ties to Washington state. We’ll track how each athlete does over the course of the Olympics, and offer a schedule of events along with medal counts.

And here’s a primer on which local athletes to keep an eye on in particular.