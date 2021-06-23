Not often can one say they were the first to ever do something, especially at the Summer Olympics.

However, former UW women’s basketball star Kelsey Plum and current Seattle Storm guard Katie Lou Samuelson will do just that.

The pair punched their tickets to Tokyo on Wednesday after being named to the inaugural U.S. 3×3 women’s basketball team. They’ll be joined by Chicago Sky’s Stefanie Dolson and the Dallas Wings’ Allisha Gray and will be led by Duke women’s basketball head coach Kara Lawson.

Plum and Samuelson were crucial parts of the Team USA’s qualification, as the team swept through Pool A with a perfect 4-0 record. In six games, the former averaged 5.3 points per game, while the latter grabbed 3.7 rebounds per game.

The all-time leading scorer in Husky program history at Washington, Plum broke the NCAA single-season scoring record in 2016-17 and was selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 WNBA draft by the San Antonio Stars, who relocated and became the Las Vegas Aces.

Samuelson is a newcomer to the Pacific Northwest, joining the Storm via trade in February. Originally selected by the Chicago Sky with the fourth overall pick in the 2019 WNBA draft, the University of Connecticut alum is averaging 6.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.7 assists, all career-bests. She’s also shooting 48.1% from the field and 34.5% from beyond the arc.

Team USA begins play Saturday, July 24 when they face France at the Aomi Urban Sports Park in Tokyo. Fans who want to watch will have to be up late to watch though, as tipoff is scheduled for 1:55 a.m.

This story will be updated.