ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Therese Johaug’s appetite for Olympic gold medals was satisfied again Thursday.

The Norwegian great added another title to her tally by winning the 10-kilometer classic race five days after winning the first gold medal of the Beijing Olympics.

Johaug glided around the cold, windy course in 28 minutes, 6.3 seconds. As she watched others come in with slower times, realizing the gold was hers, she shouted and howled, throwing her head back and pumping her arms in the air.

Kerttu Niskanen of Finland was ahead of Johaug at the 8.6-kilometer mark but crossed the finish line .4 seconds behind. Krista Parmakoski of Finland earned bronze, 31.5 seconds behind.

After winning the skiathlon on Saturday, the first gold medal awarded at the 2022 Games, Johaug said “when you have tasted this gold medal, you want more.”

This year’s Olympic 10-kilometer (6.2-mile) cross-country race was in the classic ski style. The race alternates between classic and freestyle every Olympic cycle.

Advertising

Ragnhild Haga of Norway won gold at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games by skiing freestyle. She was a late addition to the Norwegian team for this year’s Olympics after a teammate tested positive for COVID-19, but didn’t race Thursday.

The last time the 10K race was classic was at the 2014 Sochi Games. Johaug took bronze in that race behind gold medalist Justyna Kowalczyk of Poland and silver medalist Charlotte Kalla of Sweden.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports