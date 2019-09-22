Jarred Rome, the Marysville Pilchuck High School graduate who competed in two Olympics, was found dead Saturday morning in Tulalip, according to a report in The (Everett) Herald.

Rome took 14th in the discus at the 2004 Olympics in Athens and 31st in the 2012 Olympics in London. Last month he was elevated to a full-time assistant track coach at Boston University and he also was the director of the Iron Wood Thrower Development Camp in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.

Rome, 42, was back in the area to celebrate his induction into the Snohomish County Sports Hall of Fame on Wednesday. According to his older sister, Monica Rome, he went out with friends Friday night and said he wasn’t feeling well. She said people checked in on him throughout the night, but he was found unresponsive Saturday morning.

MEN’S SOCCER

• Starting with a goal just 47 seconds into the match, Washington (7-1, 2-0 Pac-12) posted a 5-0 victory over visiting UCLA (3-4, 0-2). Lucas Meek had that first goal, and other UW goals were added by Freddy Kleemann, Imanol Rosales, Joey Parish and Ethan Bartlow.

• Mark McEntosh scored in the 69th minute as Gonzaga (1-6-1) managed a 2-2 tie with host California-Irvine (2-3-3). Theo O’Malley put the Zags on top 1-0 in the seventh minute.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

• Molly Myers scored in the 77th minute to break a tie and push Washington State (7-1) to a 2-1 victory over Pepperdine (3-4-2) in a Honolulu tournament. Elyse Bennett also scored for WSU.

• Gonzaga (7-3) saw its four-match winning streak snapped as host Baylor (4-2-3) scored in overtime for a 2-1 victory. The Zags’ Maggie Conners scored in the 87th minute to force OT.