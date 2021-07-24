SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — Simone Fontecchio scored 20 points, Nicolo Melli had seven points in a game-ending 12-0 run and Italy beat Germany 92-82 in the opening games for both teams at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.

Danilo Gallinari and Stefano Tonut each scored 18 for Italy, which rallied from a 12-point deficit and held Germany scoreless for the game’s final 4:45. Melli scored 13 and Nico Mannion had 10 for Italy.

Maodo Lo scored 24 points for Germany, which led by 12 in the first half and went up 82-80 on a basket by Moritz Wagner with 4:46 remaining but never scored again. Issac Bonga scored 13, while Wagner and Andreas Obst each had 12 for Germany.

The Germans missed their final eight shots.

It was Italy’s first game in the Olympics since losing the gold-medal game in 2004. Germany was making its first Olympic basketball appearance since 2008.

Both teams play again on Wednesday as Group B preliminaries continue; Italy faces Australia and Germany faces Nigeria.

___

