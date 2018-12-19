LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The IOC has told Olympic bodies not to trust a recent claim by the president of amateur boxing’s governing body that the sport’s worst problems are over.
Writing to 206 national Olympic bodies, the IOC says a Dec. 5 letter from AIBA president Gafur Rakhimov to boxing officials is “likely to cause confusion.”
The IOC says Rakhimov’s letter “does not at all provide an accurate portrayal” of its decisions affecting AIBA.
The U.S. Treasury Department says Rakhimov is a heroin trafficker linked to organized crime. His election last month led the IOC to open an inquiry into AIBA.
Most Read Sports Stories
- What was that, Sebastian Janikowski? Decision not to tackle 49ers returner costly in Seahawks loss | Matt Calkins
- Four-star edge rusher Laiatu Latu announces commitment to UW Huskies over USC
- UW's top recruiting priority? Big defensive tackles. On the eve of Signing Day, it looks to have paid off
- Husky QB signee Dylan Morris set to enroll early, compete with Jacob Eason (again)
- Seahawks sign RB Bo Scarbrough to active roster, place Jordan Simmons on Injured Reserve
AIBA risks being derecognized in June after the Olympic inquiry panel reports.
The IOC wants to have a Tokyo boxing competition, but possibly without AIBA.
___
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports