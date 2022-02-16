BEIJING, China — Corinne “Corie” Stoddard didn’t qualify for the 1500 meter short-track final Wednesday in her last race of the Beijing Olympics. But a 19th place finish in a loaded field of the world’s best 36 speed skaters was easily a career best in the event.

“It was a really stacked event and something I can build from,” Stoddard said after Wednesday’s race. “This was my best event and I wanted to make it into the final, but I’m hoping to be back here again and get another shot in the future.”

The 20-year-old Federal Way native sped off to a promising start in Wednesday’s quarterfinal round at Beijing’s Capital Indoor Stadium. Starting from one of the two center spots in the six-woman heat, Stoddard sprinted out to the lead and held it for the first 11 of a total 13.5 laps.

Pink-rimmed glasses with clear lenses held a bulky white bandage in place over her broken nose, protecting an injury she suffered in her debut Olympic race earlier this month.

After facing the back of Stoddard’s blue uniform with “USA” written in white above the logo of the American flag, A-Lang Kim of Korea and Arianna Fontana of Italy pulled ahead in the final laps. Stoddard’s quarterfinal time of 2 minutes, 33.329 seconds ranked 21st of 22 women to qualify for the semis, beating only fellow American Julie Letai.

She again sprinted to the lead in her semifinal heat of seven skaters, but again lost ground to Fontana and Kim, as well as Korea’s Yubin Lee and Canada’s Kim Boutin — this time much earlier in the race. The Federal Way native, who grew up skating at Pattinson’s West and the Puget Sound Speedskating Club, held pace through the finish line but ultimately placed sixth in a tightly contested heat that required a photo finish.

“I wanted to get ahead and try to set the pace,” Stoddard said. “I felt like in my earlier races I’d fallen too far behind and let some of the gaps get too big.”

Korea’s Minjeong Choi defended her Olympic title in the event with a time of 2:17.789 in the final, just minutes after posting an Olympic record time of 216.831 in the semifinal. The 31-year-old Fontana took silver to earn her 11th career Olympic medal and Suzanne Schulting of the Netherlands earned bronze.

Kristen Santos led the way for the Americans, finishing ninth.

Stoddard’s debut Olympics concludes with five total events for the U.S. under her belt: the 500, 1,000 and 1,500 meter individual skates as well as the mixed team relay and women’s 3000 meter relay. In her first-ever skate on Olympic ice, she lost her balance and careened into padding on the outside of the rink during the third of 4 1/2 laps in a 500 m preliminary heat.

Stoddard broke her nose in the collision with the padding, but returned to skate in the mixed team relay just an hour later.

On Feb. 11, she skated to an eighth place finish in the 1000 m, demolishing her previous best finish of 35th in the event at last year’s World Championships in the Netherlands. Wednesday’s 19th place finish in the 1500 m also topped a 35th place high last year.