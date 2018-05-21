In the civil suit, Kukors Smith says USA Swimming became aware of sexual-abuse allegation against Hutchison around 2005 or 2006. The suit also accuses USA Swimming of mishandling its investigation into the matter and manipulating background-check procedures to cover up for Hutchison.

Ariana Kukors Smith, a former University of Washington swimmer and 2012 Olympian from Federal Way, filed a civil lawsuit against USA Swimming on Monday, alleging that key officials within the sport’s governing body knew of her alleged sexual abuse by her coach, Sean Hutchison, but collaborated to cover it up.

“We are here today to force USA Swimming, the national governing body of the sport of swimming in America, to accept responsibility for allowing, and in fact, enabling a known predator coach to sexually molest for almost a decade, my client Ariana Smith beginning when she was just a young child,” Kukors Smith’s attorney, Robert Allard said at a news conference held Monday at the Four Seasons Hotel in Seattle.

Kukors Smith went public in February with her story alleging sexual abuse by Hutchison, her longtime coach who worked with Kukors Smith from when she was 13, through the King Aquatic Club. Hutchison denied Kukors Smith’s allegations in a statement released in February.

In the civil suit filed with the Superior Court in Orange County, Calif., Kukors Smith says USA Swimming became aware of sexual-abuse allegation against Hutchison around 2005 or 2006 and adds that the organization did nothing about it. The suit also accuses USA Swimming of mishandling its investigation into the matter and manipulating background-check procedures to cover up for Hutchison.

The suit names former USA Swimming Executive Director Chuck Wielgus, former VP and board member Murray Stevens and former Club Development Director Pat Hogan — who resigned his position in February — as officials who were complicit in an alleged cover up.

USA Swimming released a statement Monday:

“As expressed earlier this year, we respect Ariana Kukors Smith’s bravery in stepping forward and sharing her story. We have been in regular contact with her legal team over the last several months and will continue to work with them and Ariana through this process. No further information will be provided at this time, given the pending litigation.”

At Monday’s news conference, Allard called for a re-organization within USA Swimming. The attorney said he has been involved in litigation against USA Swimming for almost a decade, and based on his experience Allard said, “I feel that I have the standing to tell you that the culture of protecting pedophile coaches is so deeply ingrained into the culture within USA Swimming’s management model that the only solution to this grave problem is to blow it all up and rebuild it from the ground up.”

Allard alleged at Monday’s news conference that Hutchison began grooming Kukors Smith for future sexual abuse from the time she was a sophomore in high school.

“He told her she was ‘special,’ that he ‘saw things in her that no one else can see’ and that if she did what he told her, she would become an Olympic champion,” Allard said. “Little did Ariana and her beautiful family know that this coach was starting to groom this girl so that he could get her fully under his control and basically do whatever he wanted with her.

“He was going to eventually sexually abuse her for as long as he wanted because he knew there was no one in the swimming world who would stop him.”

Department of Homeland Security agents interviewed Hutchison and searched his downtown Seattle condo in February. He has not been charged with a crime, and he denied Kukors Smith’s allegations against him in a statement released in February, saying: “At no time did I ever abuse Ariana Kukors Smith or do anything with her that was not consensual.

“I absolutely deny having any sexual or romantic relationship with her before she was old enough to legally make those decisions for herself. Prior to that time, I did nothing to ‘groom” her,’ Hutchison said in his February statement. “I deeply regret that she would make these wild allegations all these years later.”

The lawsuit also names as defendants former Olympic swim coach Mark Schubert; Hutchison’s company, the Aquatic Management Group; Western Zone Swimming; the King Aquatic Club; and Pacific Northwest Swimming.

The filing document alleges that Schubert failed to report “a reasonable suspicion of child abuse or endangerment.”

Kukors Smith spoke at the news conference Monday and called the filing “the next step in the healing process I began back in January.

“It is about accountability and, ultimately, prevention,” Kukors Smith said, standing on stage surrounded by her husband, her attorney, and two private investigators who were part of her investigative team. “Organizations like USA Swimming have long been in a position to deter, detect and discipline sexual abuse and have done little or nothing in an effort to protect their public image. By doing nothing, it enabled Sean to abuse me for a decade.”

“During that decade, he stole many things from me, including my swimming career, my college experience, friendships, my virginity and ultimately, my Olympic dream,” Kukors Smith said. “Those in power need to remember that a report or a rumor is not just that.

“Behind that report is a child who desperately needs help. That child is depending on USA Swimming to do the right thing and report and properly investigate claims.”