BEIJING – Corinne Stoddard overcame plenty of recent adversity to realize her dream of competing in short-track speedskating in the Winter Olympics. Concerns over the omicron variant, political tension with host nation China and strict testing protocols has made just arriving in Beijing and meeting health requirements to compete an achievement for U.S. athletes.

But the 20-year-old Federal Way native had a forgettable Olympic debut on Saturday, failing to finish her 500-meter preliminary heat after losing her balance and crashing on the third of 4 1/2 laps.

Before she fell, Stoddard looked in position to qualify for Monday’s quarterfinals in the fifth of eight event heats. With just two laps to go in the sprint event, the Pattison’s West product raced just a couple feet behind China’s Yuting Zhang and leader Arianna Fontana of Italy.

Needing to pass Zhang for second place in the four-woman heat or at least finish in third place with a faster time than the third-place finishers from other heats, Stoddard appeared to cut a turn too sharply. As she tried to straighten herself out for the oval’s stretch run, Stoddard’s right skate gave way, sending her careening in a sitting position into the wall.

Olympic judges at Beijing’s Capital Indoor Stadium ruled Stoddard was not impeded by any of the three other skaters. Stoddard did not speak to the media after Sunday’s early finish, and a U.S. speedskating spokesman said she was not injured in the crash.

Advertising

Suzanne Schulting of the Netherlands finished first of 32 skaters in Saturday’s heats with an Olympic-record time of 42.37 seconds. Fellow U.S. women Kristen Santos, who won the final heat with a time of 43.58 seconds, and Maame Biney, who finished third in her heat with a faster time of 42.92, also advanced to Monday’s 500m qualifying rounds.

After her crash, Stoddard was included in the semifinal leg of the four-person U.S. mixed relay team, which skated less than two hours after her 500m individual event. Santos and Biney joined U.S. men Andrew Heo and Ryan Pivirotto in the quarterfinals of the debut Olympic relay event, before Stoddard replaced Biney in the semis. The Americans finished eighth of 12 competing countries after a disqualifying penalty in the semis.

Stoddard is likely to compete as scheduled in the U.S. women’s 3000-meter relay team on Wednesday. Bellevue native Eunice Lee, 17, will also contend for one of four spots on that team and could become the youngest member of a U.S. speedskating relay team since 1998.

Stoddard and Lee both honed their ice-skating skills at the Puget Sound Speedskating Club. They’re the first local women short-track speedskaters to represent United States at the Olympics after a successful run of local men’s skaters dating back to 2002.