Erin Martin could have been satisfied with just competing in the nationals and in World Cup para nordic sit ski events.

But she wanted more.

Her “humbling” experiences in those events only added to her motivation.

Martin wanted to be among the best. She wanted to compete in the Winter Paralympic Games.

Using the same determination that helped her return to an outdoors life after an accident left her paralyzed, Martin accomplished her goal.

That she will compete in two para nordic sit ski events at the Paralympic Games in Beijing this month is a testament to her strong willpower.

“It will be a great week of experience to have such an ambitious goal and to be in the moment to see it come through,” said Martin, a registered nurse who works as a care manager at Seattle Children’s hospital.

Just getting to the Winter Paralympics, of course, is a noteworthy feat.

Martin’s journey to Beijing began in 2015, when a rock-climbing accident fundamentally changed her life. But it certainly didn’t stop her from living the life she wanted.

Perseverance and grit

Martin, 35, grew up in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. When her mother moved to Seattle in 2005, Martin decided to join her. She was looking for a change and had already considered living in the Pacific Northwest.

The area suited Martin’s outdoor pursuits. She loved backpacking, camping, hiking, running, bicycling and rock climbing.

“I just mostly loved any excuse to be active outside and rock climbing was one of my favorite activities,” Martin said.

She wasn’t technically climbing when she fell in 2015 at the World Wall near the Little Si trail in North Bend.

“I was traversing from one side of the wall to the other, so I wasn’t actively climbing,” she explained. “I was going from one spot to another to start another climb and I slipped and fell.”

She fell about 30 feet, suffering life-changing injuries. A T4 spinal cord injury left her paralyzed from the mid-chest down, and she also suffered multiple broken bones, including her ribs, femur, scapula, facial bones, vertebrae and forearm.

Martin spent two weeks in the hospital, followed by a month in a nursing home “because the arm fracture prevented me from doing rehab because I couldn’t bear any weight on it.”

From there, it was back to the hospital for five weeks while she participated in rehab before she was discharged home.

Martin doesn’t like to talk about negative impacts from the injury. She focuses, instead, on what she can do and not what she can’t, but said, “it was tough.”

“It was very difficult and a huge adjustment, but I think it helped that as a nurse, I understood what could have happened and the fact that I was lucky to have the injury that I did,” she said. “No. 1, I survived the accident; No. 2, I survived it with my brain intact; and third of all, my injury was such that I was able to live independently and still be able to enjoy an active lifestyle afterward.

“Having that knowledge really helped me cope with the adjustment and made it not as tough as I think it could have been. “

To stay active, Martin took up rowing for several years before a fellow nurse at Children’s, Heather Galeotalanza, urged her in early 2019 to give para nordic sit skiing a try.

Galeotalanza, who also suffered an injury rock climbing that left her paraplegic, tried para nordic skiing in 2018 and thought it would be fun to do with her friend.

“Once I did it, I really appreciated why (Galeotalanza) loved it so much,” Martin said.

A lot to learn

Martin eyed the Winter Paralympic Games as a long-term goal as soon as she took up the sport. That had been her goal as a rower, “but I realized there were some things about my particular disability in the sport that it was not a good fit for me as an athlete.”

But the journey to become a Winter Paralympian was not easy. Martin had enjoyed downhill skiing growing up and as a young adult, but did not have a lot of experience in cross-country skiing, and none sitting down.

Adapting to a new sport was a big challenge.

“One of the most difficult parts is navigating my sit ski on downhill corners,” she said. “I sit in a bucket with two edgeless, skinny skis underneath me and manage my speed and momentum by leaning and making quick changes in direction with my poles. It also has all of the power and aerobic demands that standing nordic skiing requires.”

Martin embraced how nordic skiing took her out of her comfort zone.

“That is one of the things that I really appreciate about nordic skiing,” Martin said. “It has made me face my own fears and discomfort and work through that and push past that. That process has been really awesome for my confidence and my personal growth. And working through that has also made me a better athlete.”

Betsy Devin-Smith, who coaches Martin and Galeotalanza, will sometimes sit ski to better understand what her students have to contend with.

“Oh my gosh, it’s 100 times harder sitting,” Devin-Smith said. “And when in a sit ski, you have to remember I have my whole body — I have my core muscles and my thigh muscles and all of that. Even when I have all of that, when I go up a hill, it is really challenging. You’ve got to realize that they are going up hills and just using their upper bodies. And Erin is quite limited in the muscle groups that she has available to her.”

Martin progressed far enough in that first year to compete in nationals in January 2020.

“I was terrified,” Martin said. “I think I placed last in most races. The course was at Soldier Hollow in Utah and it was very hilly and much harder than anything I had ever skied on before.”

The next month, Galeotalanza and Martin competed in a World Cup event in Germany.

“And it was a similarly humbling experience,” Martin said. “The terrain was very challenging. Heather and I spent a lot of time at that World Cup talking about where we were as athletes and where we needed to go to become competitive like we wanted to be. We realized that we needed to spend a lot of dedicated time on snow.”

Martin made the decision to cut back to part-time at Children’s and to spend as much time as possible during the winter in Winthrop, where she and Galeotalanza trained with Devin-Smith.

“We made a plan to spend as much time as we could on snow the following year to really develop our skills, to push our comfort zone, to try to get more confident and to adapt to difficult terrain,” Martin said. “We both really wanted to qualify for the Paralympics.”

Said Galeotalanza, who now lives in Boston: “I think it helped us both immensely to have someone to go through the process with because it is grueling and challenging, mentally and physically. When you are training that much and competing that much, you don’t have much of a social life.”

A dream achieved

Martin began making rapid strides training with Devin-Smith in Winthrop, and the payoff was much better results. She placed third overall among women at the nationals in Bozeman, Mont., on Jan. 1-2. which made her eligible to represent the United States.

That did not automatically put her on the team and Martin said she didn’t sleep the night before the team was selected on Jan. 31 because she was so nervous.

Martin was elated when she got word. So was her coach.

“I was ecstatic because she has put in so many hours and made a lot of sacrifices,” Devin-Smith said. “She is an amazing athlete. She trains super hard, is super focused, and she has put in hundreds of hours. Like any other athlete, how did they get so good?

“She is a pretty incredible lady. She is hard working, pays attention to detail, and is a diligent, kind, passionate and an amazing person.”

The only bummer was that Galeotalanza was not selected too, but she will be rooting hard for her friend, knowing better than anyone how hard Martin worked to reach her goal.

“She is extremely determined and committed to it,” Galeotalanza said. “She really loves the training, which is important because it is a lot of training and a huge commitment. She decided to make the sacrifices and she really wanted to do it.”

Martin will compete in two events in Beijing: the sprint (800 meters) on March 9 in China and the 7.5-kilometer race March 12. It made cutting back to part-time at Children’s, where her current caseload is 45 patients, worthwhile.

What would Martin tell others who are dealing with life-altering injuries?

“My disability fundamentally changed my life, but there are many unexpected things that happened that actually made my life better,” she said. “It has allowed me opportunities that I wouldn’t have had had I not been injured. It has given me wonderful friendships and experiences that just would not have been possible without my disability.”