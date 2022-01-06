MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brittany Bowe won the women’s 1,000 meters and teenager Jordan Stolz beat Joey Mantia in the men’s 1,000 at the U.S. speedskating trials Thursday.

Bowe, a 33-year-old skater from Ocala, Florida, finished first in 1 minute, 13.63 seconds. Kimi Goetz was second at 1:14.89. Erin Jackson, the first Black woman to win a World Cup event this season, was third at 1:15.88.

Jackson’s specialty is the 500, which is set for Friday at the Pettit National Ice Center.

Bowe is a medal threat in the 1,000 next month in Beijing as well as the 1,500, which comes later in the five-day trials. Her lone Olympic medal was a bronze in the team pursuit four years ago in Pyeongchang. The U.S. didn’t qualify a women’s team pursuit squad for Beijing.

Goetz was a top contender for the U.S. in short-track speedskating four years ago before suffering a concussion on the first day of the 2018 Olympic trials. She later transitioned to long track and had five top-10 finishes during the World Cup season.

Skating in the pair after Mantia, Stolz parlayed his home-ice advantage into a track-record time of 1:07.61. The 17-year-old from nearby Kewaskum trains with his club team at the Pettit.

Advertising

Stolz is the junior world record-holder in the 1,000 and earned his first World Cup medal with a silver last month in Calgary.

Mantia earned his third Olympic berth by finishing second in 1:09.00. Austin Kleba was third at 1:09.15.

Mantia, who like Bowe and Jackson is from Ocala, Florida, is ranked first in the world in the men’s 1,500. He also has chances to earn Olympic berths in the team pursuit and mass start.

___

More AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports