Harrison Maurus, of Auburn, won gold and bronze medals on Wednesday at the International Weightlifting Federation’s Junior World Championships in Uzbekistan.

Competing in the 85-kilogram weight class, Maurus hit a 151 kg snatch, but missed two attempts at 155 kg. He made up for it with his clean-and-jerk, however, making all three attempts and finishing with a 198 kg clean-and-jerk that was good for a gold medal in that category.

Maurus, 17, finished with a total of 349 kg, which earned him the overall bronze medal, behind gold medal winner Revaz Davitadze, of Georgia, who totaled 356 kg, and silver medalist Ahmed Sayed Ashour, of Egypt, who totaled 350 kg.

Maurus trains under Kevin Simon, out of Alpha Strength and Conditioning in Auburn. He’s one of four American juniors to medal at IWF Junior Worlds so far this week. C.J. Cummings won three gold medals in the men’s 69-kg weight class, while Jourdan Delacruz won three silver medals in the women’s 53-kg class, and Katherine Vibert finished with three silver medals, in the women’s 69-kg class.

Maurus will be a freshman at the University of Washington this fall, and he hopes to qualify for the U.S. Olympic team in 2020.