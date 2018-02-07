Law enforcement officials have reportedly conducted a search warrant at former USA Swimming National coach Sean Hutchison's house south of Seattle after Kukors told law enforcement he sexually assaulted her when she was 16.

Ariana Kukors, the former Auburn Mountainview High School and University of Washington swimming star who went on to hold the world record in the 200-meter individual medley, has told law enforcement officials that former USA Swimming National coach Sean Hutchison sexually assaulted her when she was 16 and continued to have sexual contact with her until she was 24, according to a story in the Orange County Register.

The Register reported that the Department of Homeland Security with assistance from the Des Moines Police Department conducted a search warrant on Hutchison’s apartment south of Seattle. According to the report, officers seized computers and cellphones, according to a person familiar with the investigation.

Kukors was the world champion in 2009 in the 200 IM and was fifth in that event in the 2012 Olympics. According to the Register report, Kukors said Hutchison began grooming her for a sexual relationship when she was 13 and swimming for Hutchison on King Aquatics, which has seven locations in the Seattle area.

“I never thought I would share my story because, in so many ways, just surviving was enough,” Kukors, 28, told the Register. “I was able to leave a horrible monster and build a life I could have never imagined for myself. But in time, I’ve realized that stories like my own are too important to go unwritten.”