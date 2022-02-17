BEIJING (AP) — With the Beijing Games unfolding in chilly temperatures, frost is forming on the faces of athletes, volunteers, police and camera operators who are competing and working outdoors.

Frozen faces were spotted at venues for the men’s and women’s aerials, cross-country skiing and the giant slalom. With everyone bundled up in thick coats, hats, scarves and the masks required by the Games’ COVID-19 protocols, the ice often framed just a pair of eyes, hanging on the tips of hair, beards and face shields.

Ice was even spotted on the lashes of a camera operator at the men’s mogul qualifying at Genting Snow Park and on the face of television crew member during the men’s aerials finals in Zhangjiakou, China.

