There's one week until the opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Here's the scene on the ground, just miles away from the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea.

GANGNEUNG, South Korea — Early Friday morning, in a hallway outside the Olympic media dining room, a young woman stocked a long row of shelves with Korean novels translated into a dozen or so languages. The books were free to take or borrow, she said. The Pyeongchang Organizing Committee for the Olympic Games hoped to introduce international visitors to Korean literature and other aspects of the national culture.

I grabbed “The Hole” by Hye-Young Pyun, described on its jacket as “a deeply unnerving novel about the horrors of isolation.” I’ve spent the last 24 hours here in the cold, waiting for the rest of the world to arrive. It seemed fitting.

With one week to go before the Opening Ceremony, organizers were putting the finishing touches on the event sites for the 2018 Winter Games. On Friday, the facilities were just beginning to come to life. Local volunteers and staff members — wearing red and gray jumpsuits and moving tentatively in packs — outnumbered the athletes and media members.

Everyone smiled. The facilities were spotless. Everything had that new Olympic smell of recently hung sheet rock and drying spackling paste.

I began my trip on Thursday afternoon at the main train station in Seoul. From there, a new high-speed trains zooms to the Olympic cities of Pyeongchang and Gangneung in about two hours. (The roughly 100-mile drive takes more than three hours). Near the main entrance to the train station, a pop-up kiosk was overstuffed with fresh merchandise — including official Olympic fidget spinners and packs of beef jerky, in flavors like Cheese, Almond and MangoBerry — drawing curious passers-by. Olympic advertisements featuring Yuna Kim, the former figure skater, towered over the crowded hall.

Multiple friends and family members in Seoul told me enthusiasm for the Olympics still felt lukewarm in the city. They wondered if more people would get excited once the events began.

I hopped on a train to Gangneung — a seaside city famous in Korea for its beaches, seafood and tofu — where many of the indoor ice events will be held. I was driven to the media village by a volunteer from Seoul, who played ABBA’s Greatest Hits in the car while peppering me with questions in Korean about the United States.

We passed the Olympic Village, a cluster of cream-colored high rises on the outskirts of the city. Italian and Japanese flags hung outside the windows of the complex. On Friday, an enormous North Korean flag emerged outside one of the windows, too — a significant sight, given that it is normally illegal to fly a North Korean flag in the South.

I checked into my room — a cozy studio with heated floors and a balcony looking out toward the nearby mountains. There were no hints of the horror stories of Sochi, where visitors landed in rooms without toilets or locks on their doors or actual doors, or with other visitors sleeping in their beds.

Then I took a 35-minute trip to Pyeongchang in an empty bus. It was bone-chillingly cold in the mountains where the outdoors events will be held and temperatures have been hovering in the teens all winter. At the entrance of the main press center, eight young security guards in black bubble jackets joked around with one another and doodled in notepads.

A row of restaurants down the road has been catering to the first trickle of foreign visitors. In one establishment serving Japanese comfort food, a young cook in a white apron who spoke some English was repeatedly summoned to the dining room to help the waitresses communicate with the foreign customers wearing news media badges.

Communication can be an obstacle at every Olympics, and many businesses in Gangneung and Pyeongchang spent the previous months updating signs and menus to include some English.

In a small commercial district that sits between the media village and athlete accommodations, a woman sold hot snacks from a red, roadside tent. Some items, like lamb and chicken skewers, were advertised in English; others, like Korean fish cakes, were left untranslated.

In a nearby hole-in-the-wall restaurant on Friday afternoon, groups of media members from Japan, China and Korea cheerfully scarfed down bowls of pork bone stew. I squeezed in between them and ordered one of my own. The bowl was plopped down in front of me enveloped in a plume of steam. The biting cold suddenly seemed far away.