GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — Olympic champion Michelle Gisin suffered a knee injury in the World Cup super-G on Saturday, putting the Swiss skier’s participation in the world championships in doubt.
The Swiss ski team says the 25-year-old Gisin injured her right knee and she is traveling back to Switzerland for examinations.
The team says, “Detailed information on the severity of the injury and how long Gisin will be out will only be available afterward.”
Gisin has two podium finishes this season, in both downhill races in Lake Louise, Canada.
The world championships start in Are, Sweden, in 10 days.
