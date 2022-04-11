Olympic sailor Eya Guezguez of Tunisia has died in a training incident, the IOC announced on Monday. She was 17.

Guezguez was training with her twin sister Sarra alongside their national team on Sunday when their boat capsized due to strong winds. Eya died while Sarra survived.

Together, they competed at the Tokyo Olympics last year in 49er FX and finished 21st.

Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee, said he was shocked by the news.

“She was an inspiring talent and role model for her athletes’ generation,” Bach said.

“Eya Guezguez’s participation at Tokyo 2020 alongside her twin sister Sarra will continue to motivate girls everywhere. Our thoughts are with her family, friends and the Olympic community in Tunisia.”

