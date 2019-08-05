SYDNEY (AP) — London Olympics hurdles gold medalist Sally Pearson has announced her retirement from elite track and field after failing to recover from a series of recent leg injuries.

Pearson, who won the 100-meter hurdles at London in 2012 four years after a surprising run to silver at the Beijing Games, also won world championship titles in 2011 and 2017.

The 32-year-old Australian had hoped to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics next year, but announced Tuesday that she wasn’t going to make it. Pearson had been preparing to defend her world title in Doha next month when she had another injury setback.

“I have prided myself on always being on the start line ready to win,” Pearson said in the statement. “I no longer believe I can achieve this. I have come to the conclusion that it is time to retire from this phase of my life.”

Pearson told Australia’s Seven Network: “I’m going to hang up my spikes. It’s been 16 years on the Australian team and my body is just not up to it. When you count six injuries this year that no one knows about, and another whole year to go of training for the Olympics to try and win gold, I have major doubts that my body will make it.”

