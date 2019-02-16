KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Olympic champion John Shuster won another U.S. curling title when his team beat Rich Ruohonen’s 8-4 on Saturday.
It’s the seventh national title for Shuster, who led the U.S. team to a gold medal at last year’s Olympics. Shuster’s team at this event included two of his fellow Olympic champions in Matt Hamilton and John Landsteiner. Chris Plys joined the team this season.
Ruohonen’s team won the national title last year, when Shuster skipped the event amid a post-Olympic whirlwind of celebratory activities.
Shuster’s team will represent the U.S. at the world championship March 30-April 7 in Canada.
