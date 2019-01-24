COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Three-time Olympic champion Misty May-Treanor is being honored as an All-Time Great Female Beach Player by the USA Volleyball Hall of Fame.
The annual award will be presented at the May 22 induction banquet in Columbus, Ohio.
May-Treanor paired with Kerri Walsh Jennings to win 21 straight Olympic matches, including gold medals in Athens, Beijing and London. May-Treanor also won three FIVB World Championships among a total of 112 tournament titles while passing the $2 million mark in prize money.
Also to be honored are longtime coach John Kessel, who will receive USA Volleyball’s top honor, the Harold T. Friermood “Frier” Award. Ron Von Hagan, who won 62 Open titles from 1964-78, will be honored as the All-Time Great Male Beach Player.
