SAALBACH-HINTERGLEMM, Austria (AP) — Matts Olsson held a slim lead after the opening run of men’s World Cup giant slalom on Wednesday.
Chasing his second career World Cup win, the Swedish skier led Manuel Feller of Austria by 0.03 seconds, while Loic Meillard of Switzerland was 0.30 behind in third. The rest of the field trailed by at least a half-second.
Seven-time overall champion Marcel Hirscher was 0.71 off the lead in fifth. The Olympic champion from Austria has finished on the podium in all 18 World Cup races in the discipline since March 2016, and won seven of the last eight events.
The race replaced the season-opening giant slalom, which was canceled because of bad weather in Soelden in October.
Most Read Sports Stories
- What was that, Sebastian Janikowski? Decision not to tackle 49ers returner costly in Seahawks loss | Matt Calkins
- UW's top recruiting priority? Big defensive tackles. On the eve of Signing Day, it looks to have paid off
- Four-star edge rusher Laiatu Latu announces commitment to UW Huskies over USC
- Husky QB signee Dylan Morris set to enroll early, compete with Jacob Eason (again)
- Seahawks sign RB Bo Scarbrough to active roster, place Jordan Simmons on Injured Reserve
___
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports