HOUSTON (AP) — Quincy Olivari had 23 points as Rice topped Old Dominion 69-59 on Friday.

Chris Mullins and Travis Evee each had 14 points for Rice (10-3, 4-1 Conference USA). Max Fiedler had six points, 12 rebounds and seven assists.

Malik Curry had 15 points for the Monarchs (7-4, 3-2). Austin Trice added 15 points and seven rebounds, and Kalu Ezikpe had 10 points.

