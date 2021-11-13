CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Tevin Olison had 27 points as Youngstown State defeated Southeast Missouri 97-79 on Saturday.

Garrett Covington had 18 points and 10 rebounds for Youngstown State (1-1). Michael Akuchie added 16 points. Shemar Rathan-Mayes had 15 points.

DQ Nicholas had 17 points for the Redhawks (1-1). Eric Reed Jr. added 17 points. Nygal Russell had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

