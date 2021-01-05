OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby has agreed to a new two-year contract.

The university announced the deal on Tuesday, three days after a similar announcement for Rebels coach Lane Kiffin. Ole Miss didn’t release details of either deal.

Lebby was a semifinalist for the Broyles Award honoring the nation’s best assistant coach.

Ole Miss broke the SEC record for total offense in conference games, averaging 562.4 yards per game. The Rebels averaged 40.7 points a game, 344.8 passing yards and 217.7 rushing yards.

Quarterback Matt Corral led the nation in total offense with a 384.3-yard average.

“Coach Lebby did an incredible job managing our offense and preparing Matt every game,” Kiffin said. “Coach Lebby brings the innovative mentality we want in our program, and we look forward to building on the historic success of this season’s offense.”

___

