FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Tyler Keenan homered and drove in four runs and Ole Miss tied its super regional series against Arkansas with a 13-5 win Sunday.

Ole Miss (41-26) scored eight runs in the first and second innings to erase an early 2-0 deficit and force a third game on Monday with the winner advancing to the College World Series in Omaha.

Arkansas (45-18) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning on Dominic Fletcher’s two-run home run, but the Rebels answered back in the bottom of the first when first baseman Cole Zabowski crushed a three-run homer off Arkansas starter Connor Noland, who did not make it out of the second inning after allowing four runs.

Ole Miss never trailed the rest of the way, scoring five more runs in the second inning. Keenan drove in three with a bases-loaded triple to extend Ole Miss’ lead to 7-2, then Keenan scored on a fielder’s choice. His 15th homer of the season in the sixth gave Ole Miss a 9-5 lead.

Arkansas, which won the opener 11-2 on Saturday, scored three runs in the fourth inning on three straight RBI doubles by Trevor Ezell, Casey Martin and Matt Goodheart, but the Razorbacks left the bases loaded in the fifth and two runners in scoring position in the sixth.

Ole Miss freshman starter Doug Nikhazy rebounded from the shaky first and pitched five innings to earn the win.

The Rebels crushed four home runs off Arkansas pitching. In the seventh Ole Miss shortstop Grae Kessinger launched a massive two-run shot to left off Arkansas reliever Elijah Trest to extend the Rebels’ lead to 13-5.