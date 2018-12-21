NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Breein Tyree made four 3-pointers and scored 24 points, and Mississippi coach Kermit Davis earned a 74-56 win over Middle Tennessee in his first game against his former team Friday night.

Davis went a program-best 332-188 in his 16 seasons with the Blue Raiders, leading them to three NCAA Tournaments and six regular-season or postseason conference titles.

Ole Miss (9-2) has won six straight games while Middle Tennessee (3-9) has lost eight in a row.

Bruce Stevens added 12 points for the Rebels (9-2). Dominik Olejniczak, a 7-foot center from Poland, chipped in 10 points.

Antonio Green led Middle Tennessee (3-9) with 22 points, including five 3-pointers. Reggie Scurry added 13 points and Jayce Johnson had 12. The Blue Raiders hit just 19 of 56 shots from the floor for a 34 percent clip.

Middle Tennessee had won six of the previous seven against Ole Miss.

BIG PICTURE

Ole Miss: The Rebels continued their hot streak, relying on Tyree’s outside shooting.

Middle Tennessee: The slumping Blue Raiders hung with the Rebels during most of the first half until their offense faded away under first-year coach Nick McDevitt.

UP NEXT

Middle Tennessee: Visits Rhode Island on Dec. 30 in final tune-up for Conference USA play.

Ole Miss: Hosts Florida Gulf Coast on Dec. 29 in final game before Southeastern Conference competition.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25