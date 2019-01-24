EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Justice Kithcart tied a career high with 16 points Thursday night and Old Dominion won its fifth straight with a 50-48 victory over UTEP.
The Monarchs (16-5, 6-2 Conference USA) blew an 11-point lead when UTEP’s Efe Odigie made a pair of free throws to tie it at 48 with 1:19 left. B.J. Stith made two free throws to put Old Dominion back in front with 1:01 left.
The Miners (6-12, 1-6) went inside to Odigie in the game’s final moments, but Dajour Dickens forced a tie-up with two seconds left and Old Dominion had the possession arrow in its favor.
Ahmad Caver had 13 points and Stith added 12 points for the Monarchs.
Odigie had 13 points and 12 rebounds for his eighth double-double of the season. UTEP has lost three straight.