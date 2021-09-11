NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — D.J. Mack, Jr. rushed for three touchdowns as Old Dominion piled up a program-record 358 rushing yards to defeat Hampton 47-7 on Saturday night.

The victory gave first-year coach Ricky Rahne a win in his debut before 18,363 at S.B. Ballard Stadium and ended the Monarch’s 12-game losing streak that dated back to the 2019 opener — a span of 741 days.

Mack scored on runs of 13, 3 and 4 yards and also threw a two-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Spencer. Nick Rice kicked four field goals. Five Monarchs gained the record 358 yards rushing on 54 carries. The previous best had been 340 yards.

Mack also passed for 162 yards as Old Dominion (1-1) rebounded from a 42-10 opening loss at Wake Forest by gaining 572 yards total offense while holding the Pirates(1-1) to 167.

Rahne was hired away from Penn State, where he was offensive coordinator, after the 2019 season and waited 21 months for his first win with Old Dominion as the Monarchs sat out 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Elijah Davis rushed eight times for 109 yards in the first half before heading to the bench with an injury. He was replaced by Jon-Luke Peaker, who rushed 18 times for 141 yards.

Jett Duffey passed for 83 yards and a touchdown for Hampton (1-1).

