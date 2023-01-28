CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Mekhi Long had 19 points and 19 points in Old Dominion’s 60-59 win over Coastal Carolina on Saturday night.

Bryce Baker made two free throws with one second left to put the Monarchs up 60-59. He scored nine points and added seven rebounds for Old Dominion (13-9, 5-5 Sun Belt Conference).

Josh Uduje finished with 18 points, nine rebounds and four steals for the Chanticleers (10-12, 4-6). Coastal Carolina also got 13 points and seven rebounds from Essam Mostafa. Linton Brown also had 13 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.