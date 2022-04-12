CHESTER, Pa. — Rose Lavelle, who plays for Seattle-based OL Reign in the National Women’s Soccer League, and Catarina Macario each scored a pair of first-half goals, and the U.S. women’s national team beat Uzbekistan 9-0 on Tuesday.

The team is unbeaten in its last 67 matches on American soil (60 victories and seven draws).

Trinity Rodman, a second-half substitute, scored her first international goal for the United States. The 2021 U.S. Soccer Young Player of the Year is the daughter of former NBA player Dennis Rodman.

Mallory Pugh, Midge Purce and Ashley Sanchez also scored for the United States, which opened the match with its youngest starting lineup — averaging 24.98 years — since 2007. Coach Vlatko Andonovski is giving young players a chance.

The top-ranked U.S. team defeated No 48 Uzbekistan 9-1 in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday in the first match of the two-game exhibition series. Sophia Smith had a hat trick in that victory.

The Americans have one more international window, in June, to prepare for CONCACAF World Cup qualifying in July.

“I think we’re going to face teams that sit in a low block in qualifiers, so I do think this is a good test for that,” Lavelle said.

An own goal 25 seconds into Tuesday’s match gave the United States the early lead at Subaru Park, home of Major League Soccer’s Philadelphia Union.

Macario, who plays professionally for Lyon of France, scored in the 12th minute and in first-half stoppage time. Lavelle’s goals came in the 25th and 27th minutes.

Pugh scored in the 14th for her fifth international goal, helping the U.S. to a 6-0 lead at the break.

Rodman’s goal in the 71st came in her third appearance for the United States. The 21-year-old plays professionally for the NWSL Washington Spirit.

Purce and Sanchez added late goals.

“I think the more time we get, the more fun it’s going to be and the more we’re going to be able to connect,” Lavelle said. “I think there’s so many different people that we can go to, to step up in a big moment.”

Aubrey Kingsbury made her debut for the national team in goal. At 30, she’s the oldest player in team history to earn her first cap.

Naomi Girma, the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NWSL draft by the San Diego Wave, also made her debut for the United States. The average caps among starters was 21, and it was the first time since 2013 the team didn’t start a player with 100 or more caps.

Note

• It was a huge day for teams from Spain in the men’s UEFA Champions League, as Villarreal and Real Madrid each posted narrow aggregate victories in the quarterfinals.

Villarreal earned a 1-1 draw at Bayern Munich that gave it a 2-1 aggregate victory in the home-and-home, total-goals series. Samuel Chukwueze’s goal in the 88th minute tied the second-leg match and sent Villarreal to the semifinals.

Real Madrid won the first leg 3-1 over defending champion Chelsea in London, but Chelsea scored the first three goals in the second leg.

Host Madrid responded with a goal by Rodrygo in the 80th minute to even the aggregate score at 4-all and Karim Benzema scored in stoppage time for a 5-4 Madrid aggregate victory.