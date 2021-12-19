Lumen Field overflowed with pride last week when it was announced OL Reign would join the Seahawks and Sounders FC in claiming the facility as their home turf.

“I could not be more thrilled to have all six of our professional sports teams playing right here in the greater Seattle area,” Seattle Sports Commission president Beth Knox said of the trio at Lumen, Storm and Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena and Mariners at T-Mobile Park. “When the Reign moved out of Seattle, it left a huge void certainly for our fans, but also for our business community and the out-of-town visitors. This impact also extends to the families who want to remind their young players that they can play at any level that they choose.”

Now Tacoma, and more notably the Sounders’ developmental affiliate the Tacoma Defiance, are feeling that loss. Last summer, the city was envisioning itself a player in the pro sports scene where the voter approved S. 19th Street Sound Transit extension would drop fans at a splashy Heidelberg Sports Village. The multiuse design would feature a soccer-specific stadium for the Reign and Defiance with the Tacoma Rainiers continuing to play at Cheney Stadium.

The Reign’s departure means the Defiance are without a plan for a long-term home. The men’s team will continue to play at Cheney in 2022 as part of MLS’s inaugural NEXT Pro season. The 21-team second-division league was formed by MLS plucking its teams that were under the USL Championship umbrella.

But the bulk of the Defiance season will likely be on the road.

MLB restructured the minor league format in 2020 and consolidated its farm system, also stipulating certain requirements for those teams to keep their licenses with MLB. Among them are the quality of the home field, which Cheney meets — when it doesn’t convert itself to a soccer pitch.

The undertaking, which the Rainiers were willing to do, cost about $50,000 per changeover and involved digging up the pitcher’s mound and using sod that didn’t always match aesthetically.

The Defiance moved their matches to Tacoma in 2018 while the Reign relocated from Memorial Stadium in the shadow of the Space Needle to Tacoma in 2019. The NWSL and Defiance’s former USL Championship — which will remain a second-division men’s pro league — often aligned home games to limit the times Cheney underwent the field reconfiguration. But it was still at least six times annually.

Rainiers president Aaron Artman said Cheney will open as its intended baseball design in 2022. The grounds crew is currently tearing out the infield and recreating the entire layout for the season opener April 5. The Rainiers’ final home game is Sept. 21 while MLS NEXT Pro plans to run March through October 2022.

“We probably won’t be playing soccer at Cheney Stadium — if and when we play it — until early June, late May time frame,” Artman said. “We’re going to have to get very creative on how we handle the short-term. … But none of this really changes our long-term vision and partnership with Sounders of what’s possible. It’s just when it happens is what we’re unsure of.”

In shopping for a home solution, the Sounders made a bid to be the tenet for Spokane’s new 5,000 seat stadium. But the Spokane Facilities District voted last week to have a team that’s part of USL League One, which is third-division men’s soccer.

Spokane doesn’t have a soccer team owner and wasn’t appointed a USL1 team, so there’s still a possibility. Other MLS teams have had their affiliates travel to another city for “home” games in the past, so it wouldn’t be unique if the Defiance had to hop a flight across the mountains to play.

Garth Lagerwey, the Sounders general manager and president of soccer, and club coach Brian Schmetzer regularly talk about the importance of the Defiance to the first team’s success. The ideal situation would be to keep the team close for training and scouting matches.

MLS All-Star defender Nouhou, midfielder Josh Atencio and recent Sounders signees in forward Sam Adeniran and midfielder Obed Vargas are among the Defiance players to nab first-team contracts. MLS NEXT Pro plans to make that process easier by scaling down the number of minor league teams to maximize talent and quality of competition.

A soccer-specific stadium in Tacoma would be the final piece for the Sounders. Mayor Victoria Woodards pledged support for developing sports amenities in Central Tacoma. The Reign, which needed a 10,000-seat facility in order to comply with NWSL’s new standards, may have helped the Defiance by leaving.

In addition to thinking about how Cheney could be renovated with rolling stands to accommodate soccer, Artman has contemplated how a smaller scaled sports village could look in place of the massive parking lots surrounding the stadium. Capacity could also be fewer than 6,000 seats to make a soccer stadium more economical.

“I don’t think there’s long-term success for the Defiance in Tacoma outside of a new stadium because of the field, the conversions, that whole process,” Artman said. “But also, fans want to be in a soccer stadium. Not only because it’s better viewpoints, but you want to feel that civic pride that your team has a home. That gets lost as soccer grows in its popularity in this country.”

Sounders majority owner Adrian Hanauer recently said in discussing Seattle’s 2026 FIFA men’s World Cup bid, being a host city could help generate capital and interest in building a soccer stadium in Tacoma. The original talks stalled amid the coronavirus pandemic and nothing has been discussed since the Reign’s departure.

Knox said FIFA asked for more information and an announcement could be made by Spring 2022.

“It’s back to dream-big mode,” Artman said. “It’s sad to see the Reign go, but ultimately, that’s a really good move for them.”