The OL Reign opened the National Women’s Soccer League season with a 2-1 road loss at the Washington Spirit on Sunday afternoon.

The two teams will meet again Wednesday in the NWSL Challenge Cup semifinals, again in Washington.

Rose Lavelle scored for the Reign in the 53rd minute.

Ashley Sanchez scored in the 14th minute for the Spirit, the defending NWSL champs. Ashley Hatch got the winner in the 66th minute.

• Abdoulaye Cissoko scored twice as the Tacoma Defiance (2-2) defeated visiting Houston 4-1.

UW softball sweeps

The 10th-ranked Washington softball team completed a three-game sweep of No. 21 Stanford on Sunday, winning the finale 3-1.

UW (31-11,11-6 Pac-12) allowed only one run to the Cardinal (32-16,8-9) over the weekend.

Gabbie Plain improved to 16-4 after giving up one run on four hits over seven innings. She struck out nine and walked one.

The Huskies won with only two hits. Baylee Klingler drove in a run in the third inning with a sacrifice fly, and Madison Huskey drove in a run with a fielder’s choice. In the fourth, Kelley Lynch also drove in a run on a fielder’s choice.

Zags add two

Former LSU center Efton Reid committed to Gonzaga, announcing his plans through Instagram approximately one month after entering the transfer portal.

The 6-foot-11, 238-pound center started in all 32 games for an LSU team that lost in the first round of the NCAA tournament and could play a pivotal role at Gonzaga if the Bulldogs happen to lose Chet Holmgren and Drew Timme to the NBA.

The Zags also got a commitment from four-star shooting guard Dusty Stromer, a 6-foot-6, 180-pound guard from Sherman Oaks, California, who picked the Zags over UCLA.

Cogswell wins

Seattle U’s Nathan Cogswell won medalist honors at the Western Athletic Conference men’s tournament in Boulder City, Nevada.

The senior shot a 9-under 207 over three rounds to become the first Redhawk to win the tourney.

Seattle was seventh in the 10-team event.

Rugby

• The first-place Austin (Texas) Gilgronis (10-2) handed the visiting Seattle Seawolves (6-6) a 17-6 loss.

Baseball

• Nate Swarts broke a tie game with a two-run single in the eighth inning as Washington State (19-23, 9-15 Pac-12) beat visiting USC (21-20, 6-15) to clinch the series 5-3.

• Cam Clayton was 2 for 4 with a solo homer, but host Washington (17-23, 7-16 Pac-12) lost its rubber match 6-2 against No. 6 Stanford (25-13, 12-8).

• The Rainiers wrapped up a series in Las Vegas with a 6-5 loss that denied them a series split.

• The Spokane Indians wrapped up a series in Everett by thumping the AquaSox 9-1.

Rowing

• The Seattle Pacific women won the second varsity eight at the Western Intercollegiate Rowing Association Championships at Gold River, California. S