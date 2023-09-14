MANCHESTER, England — Manchester United’s women’s team signed American goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce on Thursday from OL Reign in the National Women’s Soccer League.

The 26-year-old Tullis-Joyce previously played in Europe with French club Reims. United did not specify the length of the contract or value of her transfer.

“Today has been pure excitement for me. Manchester United is such a historic club, that has already done so much in the women’s game. I’m so honored to get this opportunity,” Tullis-Joyce said.

England international Mary Earps is United’s current first choice goalkeeper. She has been linked with a move to Women’s Super League rival Arsenal after winning the Golden Glove at this year’s Women’s World Cup but will remain at United until at least the January transfer window.

Tullis-Joyce is initially likely to become the backup to Earps.

“Phallon has a wonderful array of talents, and we look forward to seeing her growth at Manchester United,” United coach Marc Skinner said.

OL Reign general manager Lesle Gallimore said: “Phallon is someone who we value and has achieved quite a lot both on and off the field during her time here. We worked with Phallon and Manchester United to make sure all parties were satisfied with the move and once we got to an agreement, everything moved pretty quickly. We will be forever grateful for Phallon’s achievements with OL Reign and wish her all the best in the WSL.”

Tullis-Joyce, 26, finished with 47 appearances, 135 saves and 15 clean sheets across all NWSL competitions. Tullis-Joyce holds the club record for most clean sheets (13) in regular-season play and ranks third on the club’s all-time regular-season saves list (110).

At the end of the 2022 regular season, the New York City native led the league with nine clean sheets and fewest goals conceded (19) to help the club secure its third NWSL Shield and earn a spot in the NWSL semifinals.

VOLLEYBALL

• Kierstyn Barton had 26 kills and Madi Endsley had 17 as visiting Washington (8-1) beat Cal Poly 22-25, 25-19, 25-22, 20-25, 15-11.

• Sarah Brachvogel had 11 kills, and Hannah Hair came up with six kills and six blocks, as Seattle Pacific (7-2) opened its Great Northwest Athletic Conference schedule with a 28-26, 25-22, 25-20 sweep at Western Oregon.

MEN’S SOCCER

• No. 14 Washington opened Pac-12 action with a 1-1 draw at No. 1 Stanford (4-0-1). The Huskies extended their unbeaten streak to four matches to move to 2-1-3 on the season and 0-0-1 in Pac-12 action. The three straight ties are a first in program history. Chris Meyers scored for the Huskies.

• Jaden Manetta scored both goals but Seattle University (4-2-1) lost 3-2 at Loyola Marymount (3-0-3).

• Orlando Erazo scored for host Seattle Pacific (2-3-0), which lost 2-1 to Regis (2-2-1).

WOMEN’S SOCCER

• Seattle U (2-6-1) dropped its match with host Washington State 2-1. After trailing 2-0 at the half, a Kait Raffensperger penalty kick in the second half sparked a rally that fell just short. Margie Detrizio and Bridget Rieken scored for the Cougars (7-1-0).

MINORS

• The Tacoma Rainiers (73-68) couldn’t hold a 2-0 lead, losing 4-2 at the Oklahoma City Dodgers (86-53). Cade Marlowe drove in both runs for the Rainiers. Tacoma is 2-7 with three games left on this 12-game road trip.