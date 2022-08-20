OL Reign won the Women’s Cup final Saturday, defeating the host club, Racing Louisville, 2-1.

Racing Louisville was also the defending champion of the tournament.

It took a 1-0 lead into halftime on a goal from Kirsten Davis in the 34th minute.

Olivia Athens scored the equalizer for the Reign in the 59th minute, and six minutes later Jordyn Huitema scored the game winner.

The Women’s Cup is a six-team tournament that includes international teams with teams from the National Women’s Soccer League.

This version had Club America, Tottenham Hotspur, AC Milan and Tokyo Verdy Beleza.

The Reign and Louisville had first-round byes.

The Reign advanced with a semifinal win Wednesday against Club Ameerica from Mexico City.

Little League

• Bonney Lake was eliminated from the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennslyvania, after a 6-3 loss to Davenport, Iowa, in a loser-out game. Bonney Lake went 0-2 at the LLWS.