Celia broke a tie in the 84th minute and OL Reign earned a 2-1 victory Monday at Kansas City in an NWSL match.

Mallory Weber gave Kansas City (0-3-1) a 1-0 lead just six minutes in before Jessica Fishlock scored the equalizer for OL Reign (2-1-1) in the 34th minute.

Golf

• Former Gonzaga golfer Sean Walsh of Keller, Texas, and Jamie Hall of Seattle both shot 5-under-par 67 to earn co-medalist honors in leading the field of 93 players who competed in U.S. Open local qualifying at Olympic Course at Gold Mountain Golf Club in Bremerton.

Also advancing from the qualifier were former Seattle U golfer Patrick Sato and Vincent Murphy of Scottsdale, Ariz., who both shot 4-under 68, and George Markham of Phoenix, who earned the final available qualifying spot by winning a playoff. The U.S. Open Championship will be held June 17-20 at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South) in San Diego.

Track and field

• Renick Meyer of Seattle Pacific is in second place, just three points off the lead, after the first day of the Great Northwest Athletic Conference women’s heptathlon in Ellensburg.

Meyer, a senior, has 2,838 points. Elena Cano of Alaska Anchorage leads with 2,841. Kellie May of SPU is seventh with 2,402.

Meyer won the 100-meter hurdles in 14.25 seconds.

May won the shot put with a throw of 34 feet, 8¼ inches.

College basketball

• Washington State men’s basketball coach Kyle Smith announced the promotion of Jim Shaw to associate head coach.

Shaw, the Cougars’ most experienced veteran coach, has spent nearly three decades on the bench coaching some of the best programs in the country including spending the last two seasons alongside of Smith at WSU.

Honors

• Sophie Beadle, who compiled two goals and two assists to lead seventh-ranked Seattle Pacific to a pair of victories over league opponents, was honored as the GNAC women’s soccer offensive player of the week.

• Scout Cai set a conference record in the pole vault, Dania Holmberg raced to the conference lead in the 1500, and both Seattle Pacific seniors have been selected as GNAC athletes of the week — Cai for women’s field and Holmberg for women’s track.