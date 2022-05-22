The OL Reign tied with the Washington Spirit 0-0 on Sunday in National Women’s Soccer League play at Lumen Field.
The Spirit have given the Reign (0-1-3) plenty of trouble this season. They beat the Reign in a shootout in the semifinals of the NWSL Challenge Cup.
The Spirit (1-1-2) also beat the Reign 2-1 in the opener of the NWSL regular season.
The Reign have had three draws this season.
