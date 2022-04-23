Ally Watt scored in the 13th minute and OL Reign went on to tie the host San Diego Wave 1-1 Saturday night in Challenger Cup action of the National Women’s Soccer League.

The Reign (4-0-2) clinched the West Division in the Challenger Cup standings with the tie.

They head into the semifinals on May 4 with the best record in the season-opening tournament.

Alex Morgan scored for San Diego (1-3-2).

UW tennis falls in Pac-12 final

The Washington men’s tennis team lost to No. 13 USC 4-1 in the final of the Pac-12 tennis championships in Ojai, California.

It was the first time the Huskies (18-11) had qualified for the championship match. It was the second consecutive Pac-12 title for the Trojans.

UW hopes the run will land it in the NCAA championships. Selections for the tourney is May 2.

UW makes it 2-0 vs. Oregon

In a game that saw 13 runs scored in the first inning, SilentRain Espinoza hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning as No. 11 Washington beat No. 19 Oregon for the second consecutive night, 8-6 in Eugene.

Madison Huskey hit a two-run homer for the Huskies (27-11, 8-6 Pac-12), and Gabbie Plain (13-4) pitched a scoreless 2 1/3 final innings to pick up the win.

Tehya Bird hit a grand slam for the Ducks (27-11,8-6).

More Softball

• Kamryn Coleman was 3 for 3 with a home run, but Seattle U (26-24, 8-10 WAC) lost the rubber match of a series at California Baptist (26-24, 8-1), losing the finale 3-1.

Baseball

• New Mexico State (15-21, 5-12 WAC) put an exclamation mark on the win with six runs in the ninth inning of a 12-3 vs. host Seattle U (10-24, 8-12). The teams will play the rubber match of the series Sunday.

• Washington was held to three single as Oregon State (30-8, 12-5 Pac-12) cruised past Washington (16-20, 6-14). The Beavers, who won 8-0, go for the sweep Sunday.

• Jacob McKeon was 4 for 5 with a homer, a double and three RBI as Washington State (15-22, 6-14 Pac-12) outlasted No. 10 Oregon (26-12, 11-6) to tie their series, 10-8.

• The Rainiers lost to visiting Sugar Land for the third consecutive night, 4-2 despite Sam Haggerty going 1 for 3 with a homer.

• The Everett AquaSox hit three home runs to beat the Tri-City Dust Devils 5-1 for the first consecutive wins they’ve had since April 8-9.

Rowing

• No. 2 California won four out of five races vs. the No. 3-ranked UW men’s rowing team at annual UW-Cal Dual at Redwood Shores. UW earned the win in the freshman eights, but Cal won the first, second and third varsity eights and varsity four races.

• The Washington women’s rowing team won four of five races over California. Washington won all four eights races – the first, second, third and fourth varsity eights – while Cal won the varsity fours.

Track and field

• Peace Igbonagwan of Seattle Pacific soared a career-best 19 feet, 8¼ inches in the long jump, easily winning that event in the Wildcat Invitational track and field meet at Central Washington.