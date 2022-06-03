STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Nolan McLean hit two solo home runs, Jake Thompson had two run-scoring singles among his three hits and No. 7 overall seed Oklahoma State doubled up Missouri State 10-5 in the Stillwater Regional on Friday.

Oklahoma State (40-20) advances to play the winner of Friday’s nightcap between Grand Canyon and Arkansas on Saturday. Missouri State (30-28) will play an elimination game against the loser earlier Saturday.

Oklahoma State used a four-run fourth inning to grab a 6-0 lead. McLean homered leading off, Ian Daugherty doubled in a run and Caeden Trenkle and Thompson had RBI singles.

Missouri State got two-run homers from Mason Greer and Dakota Kotowski in the top of the sixth to pull within two, but the Cowboys answered with four runs in their half of the inning to stretch the lead to 10-4.

Victor Mederos (4-4) earned the win for the Cowboys. He threw five shutout innings before yielding the two two-run homers in the sixth.

Forrest Barnes (6-6) took the loss for the Bears, yielding four runs on seven hits in 3 1/3 innings.

Oklahoma State, which earned the highest seed in program history, is aiming for its fourth Super Regional berth in 10 seasons under head coach Josh Holliday.

