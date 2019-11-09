STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Yor Anei, Cameron McGriff and Isaac Likekele combined for 35 points and Oklahoma State dominated the boards as the Cowboys defeated Kansas City 69-51 in non-conference action Saturday afternoon.

Anei finished with 13 points while McGriff added 12 and six rebounds and Likekele chipped in 10 points to lead the Cowboys, who had 10 players finish in the scoring column.

Oklahoma State (2-0) held a 40-24 rebounding advantage and outscored the Roos (1-1) 42-18 in the paint to coast to the victory.

Kalib Boone notched eight points and had three blocked shots for Oklahoma State while twin brother Keylan contributed seven points.

Lindy Waters and reserve Jonathan Laurent grabbed five rebounds apiece as eight Cowboys had at least three rebounds.

Kansas City’s Javan White paced all scorers with 20 points, including 13 in the second half. He was the only Roo in double figures.

Oklahoma State used a 15-4 run to open its biggest lead of the first half, 33-17, with 3:25 to go before halftime.

Shooting 53.6% from the field (15 of 28), the Cowboys held a 37-26 halftime lead.

BIG PICTURE

Kansas City: The Oklahoma State contest is the first of three games for the Roos against Big 12 Conference foes this season. Kansas City also has December matchups against Iowa State and Kansas. Kansas City has not defeated a Big 12 team since 2003.

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys are now 27-3 all-time against teams from the WAC, including a 17-0 mark in Stillwater.

UP NEXT

Kansas City continues a three-game road trip — its longest of the season — with a game Wednesday at Drake. The road swing concludes Friday at Milwaukee.

Oklahoma State after two home games to start the season makes its first journey on the road with a matchup Wednesday against the College of Charleston (S.C.).