SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Brady Manek scored 17 points and grabbed ten rebounds to lead Oklahoma to a 71-62 win over Minnesota on Saturday night.

Austin Reaves added 11 points and Kristian Doolittle had 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Sooners (2-0), who used a 23-4 second half run to erase an eight-point deficit midway through the half. Alondes Williams scored a traditional 3-point play with eight minutes remaining to give the Sooners their first lead since 24-23 late in the first half.

Oklahoma overcame a slow start from the field and finished shooting 40 percent for the game. They shot just 23 percent from the field in the opening half before going 16 for 26 in the second. During the Oklahoma run, Minnesota managed just four baskets in the final 12 minutes of the game.

Oklahoma outrebounded Minnesota 42-37.

Marcus Carr led Minnesota (1-1) with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Payton Willis and Daniel Oturu added 15 points apiece.

BIG PICTURE

Oklahoma managed to come back and win in what was virtually a home game for the Gophers. The Sooners got scoring from eight different players.

Minnesota’s perimeter offense looks to be a real threat after another impressive performance from beyond the 3-point line. The Gophers hit eight 3-pointers against Oklahoma and had 13 in their opener against Cleveland State. Minnesota averaged just five made 3-pointers per game last season.

UP NEXT

Minnesota continues is current three-game road trip and will be at Butler on Tuesday and at Utah on Friday. It’s the first time the Gophers have faced three high-major teams in their first four games since 1969.

Oklahoma heads to Oregon State on Tuesday before hosting William & Mary for its home opener on Nov. 18. The Sooners play only two home games in a 45-day stretch between Nov. 6 through Dec. 20.

