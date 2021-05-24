WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Kyle Connor scored 6:52 into the third overtime period, lifting the Winnipeg Jets to a first-round series sweep of the Edmonton Oilers with a 4-3 victory Monday night.

Mark Scheifele scored twice and Mason Appleton added a goal for the Jets, who eliminated the Oilers in the playoffs for the first time. It was the longest game in Winnipeg’s history.

Connor Hellebuyck made 37 saves for Winnipeg, which will face the winner of the other North Division series between Toronto and Montreal. The Maple Leafs took a 2-1 series lead Monday night with a 2-1 victory.

Connor McDavid, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Alex Chiasson scored for Edmonton, which hasn’t won a playoff series since 2017. Mike Smith stopped 39 shots for the Oilers, who had high hopes for the postseason after finishing second in the North Division ahead of third-place Winnipeg. Edmonton also won the regular-season series 7-2.

The Jets struck first on a power-play goal by Scheifele at 6:16 of the first period.

Just 1:17 later, McDavid — the NHL’s leading scorer in the regular season — got his first goal of the series when he scored on a wraparound after a give-and-go with Leon Draisaitl.

The Jets regained the lead off Appleton’s deflection of Josh Morrissey’s shot at 15:55 of the first.

Nugent-Hopkins tied it again at 3:44 of the second, scoring on a back-hander into the top corner.

The Oilers took their first lead of the game at 16:37 of the second on Chiasson’s power-play goal. But it was short-lived as Scheifele connected for his second goal of the night on a slap shot at 6:01 of the third.

NOTES: Jets captain Blake Wheeler took a shot in the groin late in the third, and headed straight to the locker room bent over in pain. He was back on the ice for overtime. … It was the Jets’ first series win since 2018, when they beat Minnesota in five games and then Nashville in seven before losing to Vegas in the conference finals. … This was the first postseason series between the teams since 1990, when Edmonton won in seven games in the Smythe Division semifinals.

