COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State says senior defensive end Jonathon Cooper will seek another year of eligibility because of an ankle injury that limited his playing time this season.

The senior captain missed the first four games because of the injury, which required surgery. He has played in just three games. He could play in one more game this season and still pursue the extra year of eligibility.

Cooper had been expected to start opposite preseason All-American Chase Young. He was coming off a 2018 season in which he made 25 tackles and earned honorable mention all-conference honors.