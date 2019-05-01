COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State University wants to publicly share information about a confidential State Medical Board investigation involving the team doctor now accused of decades-old sexual misconduct against more than 150 former students.

A law firm investigating the men’s allegations about Richard Strauss for Ohio State is expected to finish its work soon. The school plans to release the findings and says they’ll reference information provided by former OSU employees during the 1996 medical board investigation.

On Wednesday, the university asked a judge for permission to make that information public in the report. Identifying information about former patients would remain redacted.

The medical board never disciplined Strauss. It wouldn’t share details of the investigation, citing confidentiality rules.

Strauss worked at Ohio State from 1978 to 1998. He killed himself in 2005.