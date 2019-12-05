COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Dorka Juhasz scored 15 points and Kierstan Bell added 14 to help Ohio State knock off No. 2 Louisville 67-60 on Thursday night in a Big Ten/ACC Challenge game.

Ohio State (5-3) took a 60-53 lead with 5 minutes left after Bell turned a steal into a layup and Juhasz scored from underneath. The Cardinals closed to 62-57 at the 3-minute mark and were within five points with 17 seconds left, but couldn’t score. A pair of foul shots by Madison Greene sealed it late for the Buckeyes.

Dana Evans had 18 points for the Cardinals (8-1).

Louisville had vaulted to No. 2 behind Stanford this week after knocking off then-No. 1 Oregon last weekend in the Virgin Islands Paradise Jam.

The Cardinals took a 33-31 lead into halftime on the strength of Bionca Dunham’s 10 points. Jazmine Jones, who was averaging 14.1 points this season, picked up three fouls in the first quarter and sat for all of the second. She eventually fouled out with 4:36 left in the game.

NO. 4 UCONN 92, SETON HALL 78

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — Man Walker scored 29 points and Aubrey Griffin added 25 in UConn’s victory over Seton Hall.

The Huskies (7-0) trailed 28-19 after a fast-paced first quarter. They bounced back to beat the Pirates (5-4) for the 31st straight time dating to 1995.

Advertising

Mya Jackson had 22 points for the Pirates. Desiree Elmore added 16.

NO. 8 FLORIDA STATE 78, NO. 19 MICHIGAN STATE 68

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Kiah Gillespie scored 18 of her season-high 24 points in the second half and Florida State remained undefeated by rallying to beat Michigan State.

Valencia Myers scored 10 of her 12 points in the second half as the Seminoles (8-0) rallied to outscore Michigan State 29-16 in the final period. Florida State approved to 11-2 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Nia Clouden scored 22 points for the Spartans (6-2).

NO. 13 N.C. STATE 6, NO. 9 MARYLAND 59

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Kai Crutchfield made five 3-pointers and scored 19 points and No. 13 N.C. State used a high-intensity halfcourt defense and strong rebounding to beat Maryland in an ACC-Big Ten Challenge game.

Elissa Cunane added 16 points and 15 rebounds to help the Wolfpack (9-0) remain undefeated and notch their 34th consecutive home victory over a nonconference opponent.

Taylor Mikesell had 13 points and Blair Watson 12 — all in the first half — for the Terrapins (7-2).

NO. 18 GONZAGA 70, MONTANA STATE 55

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) —” Jill Townsend scored 16 points and Gonzaga pulled away to beat Montana State.

Advertising

Townsend was 7-of-11 shooting and tied with teammate Katie Campbell with a game-best six rebounds. Campbell scored 11 points and Louise Forsyth added 10 including three 3-pointers. The Bulldogs (8-1) shot 51% and were even better from the arc at 9 of 17 for 53%.

Fallyn Freije scored 18 points for the Bobcats (4-3).

NO. 24 MICHIGAN 84, SYRACUSE 76. OT

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Kayla Robbins scored 23 points and Michigan overcame a 10-point, fourth-quarter deficit to force overtime and beat Syracuse in a Big Ten/ACC Challenge game.

Naz Hillmon added 16 points for the Wolverines (7-1). They closed out the final three minutes of overtime with a 9-2 run.

Digna Strautmane had 16 points for the Orange (4-4).