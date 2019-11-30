ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Ben Vander Plas scored six straight points to spark a closing rally and Ohio fended off a second-half surge from Detroit Mercy 91-81 on Saturday.

Detroit trailed by 25 but Antoine Davis, who scored 26 of his 33 points in the second half, sliced that to 77-76, nailing a 3-pointer with just over four minutes left.

On the next three possessions Vander Plas, who finished with 16 points, made four free throws and capped a fast break off a steal with an up-and-under layup as the Bobcats (5-3) went on a 12-0 run.

Jordan Dartis scored 26 points to lead Ohio, Jason Preston added 20. Dartis hit 6 of 9 3-pointers. Preston also had 12 assists and eight rebounds. Sylvester Ogbonda added 11 points and eight rebounds.

Davis was 12-for-26 shooting with four 3-pointers for the Titans (1-5), but he also had nine of the Titans 14 turnovers, He dished eight assists. Willy Isiani added 15 points, Justin Miller 12.

Ohio plays Rio Grande at home on Wednesday. Detroit plays Kent State on the road on Tuesday.

