NEW YORK (AP) — Chuba Ohams tied his career high with 20 points plus 11 rebounds as Fordham topped Long Island University 73-57 on Thursday night.

Ohams hit 9 of 12 shots.

Antonio Daye Jr. had 17 points for Fordham (7-4). Darius Quisenberry added 14 points. Kyle Rose had 10 points.

Isaac Kante had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Sharks (1-7). Eral Penn added 13 points and seven rebounds.

