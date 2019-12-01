NEW YORK (AP) — Chuba Ohams tallied 18 points and 11 rebounds to lift Fordham to a 66-45 win over Maryland Eastern Shore on Sunday.

Jalen Cobb had nine points and six rebounds for Fordham (5-2), which earned its fourth straight home victory, while three other Rams scored eight each.

The Shore Hawks (0-9) were led by Walter Prevost with nine points and Ty Gibson eight.

The Rams led 34-15 at halftime.

