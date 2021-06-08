PHOENIX (AP) — Arike Ogunbowale scored 22 points, Marina Mabrey added 14 and the Dallas Wings beat the Phoenix Mercury 85-81 on Tuesday night.

Mabrey scored on a driving layup with 11.1 seconds left and Ogunbowale added a pair of free throws with 6.9 seconds, each time extending the Wings (4-5) to a four-point lead.

Satou Sabally added 11 points and capped an 11-2 Dallas run with a 3-pointer that made it 81-70 with 1:41 left. But the Mercury (5-4) scored nine straight over the next 1:11 with Skylar Diggins-Smith scoring five and Brittney Griner adding four during the run.

Griner tied her season highs with 27 points and 16 rebounds, Diggins-Smith scored 22 for her fourth straight 20-point game, and Megan Walker added 10 points.

The Dallas reserves outscored Phoenix’s bench 41-10.

Dallas will stay in Phoenix for a rematch with the Mercury on Friday night.

___

